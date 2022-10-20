Washburn debuts new musical on life of Hans Christian Andersen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The life of Hans Christian Andersen is coming to life this weekend on the Washburn University stage.

Anderson: A Fairy Tale Life is a musical written by Washburn alum June McCarty Clair, which make the timing of the debut perfect for homecoming weekend on campus!

McCarty Clair and fellow alum Teri Walton visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the show. Walton is among several alums who’ll perform.

Performances of Andersen: A Fairy Tale Life will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29, with a 2 p.m. show Oct. 30. Performances are in the Neese-Gray Theatre at Washburn. The suggested $10 general admission will be used to provide theatre scholarships at Washburn. Washburn students, faculty and staff can attend for free with a Washburn I.D.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.