Walkers to line up in Downtown Topeka to take strides against breast cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walkers will line up in Downtown Topeka to take strides against breast cancer on Saturday.

The American Cancer Society says its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk has been set for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Evergy Plaza, 630 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka.

Since 1993, ACS indicated that the campaign has united communities, companies and individuals with a single goal to end breast cancer as we know it. Over the past 20 years, it said the event has grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement.

The Society noted that the event provides a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrives, caregivers and families.

In 2022, ACS said the walk will celebrate its 30th anniversary and will be held in more than 150 communities around the nation. The walk celebrates survivors and thrives, funds research and is committed to the advancement of health equity through programs and services.

ACS said it believes that all people have a fair and just chance to live a longer, healthier life free from breast cancer - regardless of how much money they make, the color of their skin, their sexual orientation, gender identity, their disability status or where they live.

The Society indicated that funds raised will help it fund innovative breast cancer research, provide education and guidance to help reduce risks, and to offer comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.

Since 1993, the Society noted that supporters have raised nearly $1 billion. In 2021, it said 192 walkers in Topeka helped raise more than $31,000.

More importantly, ACS said the event reminds women about the importance of breast cancer screening.

“Don’t ever skip your regular screenings! Be vigilant! If you think it can’t happen to you – you’re wrong. It can! It happened to me! I survived – and you will, too!” said breast cancer survivor and ACS volunteer Jill Sittenauer.

For more information about the walk, click HERE.

