Two 19-year-olds charged for theft of 75 firearms from KC area gun stores

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two 19-year-olds have been charged with the theft of around 75 firearms from Kansas City area gun stores.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19, both of Kansas City, have been charged via criminal complaint on charges related to the alleged theft of firearms. They have been charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed firearms dealer.

The criminal complaint indicates that on Sunday, Oct. 16, the Basehor Police Department responded to reports of a burglary at Free State Gun Company. The owner of the business told officials that about 50 firearms were missing - including rifle platforms, shotguns and pistols.

The complaint then noted that on Monday, the Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a burglary at Up In Arms - a De Soto gunship. After the inventory was reviewed, owners estimated that 25 pistols had been taken.

The Office said that surveillance videos from both scenes showed a white Ford pickup truck had been used to breach the businesses by ramming through the front doors.

On Tuesday, officials indicated that the pickup truck had been spotted in Kansas City and investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives started to tail it. When officers attempted to make contact, the driver hit a parked car and sped into the Missouri side of the city. Here, KCMO police officers were able to apprehend both occupants - Bryant and Curtis.

The Office noted that several firearms that had been reported stolen from the businesses were recovered from inside the pickup. It said ATF agents then searched Bryant’s home where more stolen weapons were recovered.

