Voters turn for last ‘Vote Gage Park’ town hall before election

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On the ballot for Shawnee County voters in the upcoming election, a question about funding Gage Park.

The county-wide question will ask voters whether to levy a 0.2% sales tax to benefit Gage Park, The Topeka Zoo, and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

At the Park’s last town hall discussion on Thursday, voters had questions about the impact the sales tax would have on their property tax.

The Gage Park Advisory Board said the switch would make a reduction possible, but any actual changes would be up to the county.

Others just wanted to get information straight from the source.

“I came in having a lot of questions, and they were answered,” Gabriel Pennington said. “You hear all sorts of wild things, and it was good to hear from the people that are running this campaign what’s going on with it.”

You can read more about the proposal at votegagepark.com

