Voters turn for last ‘Vote Gage Park’ town hall before election

Gage Park held its last town hall meeting before the upcoming election.
Gage Park held its last town hall meeting before the upcoming election.(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On the ballot for Shawnee County voters in the upcoming election, a question about funding Gage Park.

The county-wide question will ask voters whether to levy a 0.2% sales tax to benefit Gage Park, The Topeka Zoo, and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

At the Park’s last town hall discussion on Thursday, voters had questions about the impact the sales tax would have on their property tax.

The Gage Park Advisory Board said the switch would make a reduction possible, but any actual changes would be up to the county.

Others just wanted to get information straight from the source.

“I came in having a lot of questions, and they were answered,” Gabriel Pennington said. “You hear all sorts of wild things, and it was good to hear from the people that are running this campaign what’s going on with it.”

You can read more about the proposal at votegagepark.com

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Karwin johnson, Matthew Smith, Amanda Sibert, and Casey Thomas
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
Tristin Marquina Martinez
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
About 35 Topeka High School students gathered off-campus early Wednesday near S.W. 10th Avenue...
Topeka High School students gather to protest alleged sexual assault incidents
Larry Joe Holt
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
A truck driver from Wyoming was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Pawnee County in southwest...
Truck driver killed in Tuesday night crash in southwest Kansas

Latest News

A sign that highlights what the YWCA advocates for in their fight to stop domestic violence.
YWCA hosts poetry speak-out for domestic abuse awareness
A sign that highlights what the YWCA advocates for in their fight to stop domestic violence.
Poetry Speak-out
Walker Cosgrove
Rape count filed against man accused of luring girl through web, Snapchat
The Helen Hocker Theater will continue its work with Shawnee Co. and the Topeka Civic Theater...
Helen Hocker Theater will continue work with TCT, Shawnee Co.