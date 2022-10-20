Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.

TPD said officers were called when Martinez allegedly began following a victim in her vehicle and rammed into the victim’s car at the intersection of 21st and S. Kansas Ave. She then allegedly followed the victim to the 210 block of SW VanBuren where several shots were fired at the victim’s car.

Officers said they later found Martinez in her vehicle at the 17th and S. Topeka Blvd. intersection where she was arrested.

Martinez was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for the following:

Criminal damage to property

Aggravated battery

Aggravated assault

Possession of opiate, opium, narcotics or a certain stimulant

Vehicles; transfer of ownership

Vehicle liability insurance required

Martinez remains behind bars on a $10,500 bond.

TPD did not indicate that any injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

