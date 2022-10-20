Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka

Tristin Marquina Martinez
Tristin Marquina Martinez(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.

TPD said officers were called when Martinez allegedly began following a victim in her vehicle and rammed into the victim’s car at the intersection of 21st and S. Kansas Ave. She then allegedly followed the victim to the 210 block of SW VanBuren where several shots were fired at the victim’s car.

Officers said they later found Martinez in her vehicle at the 17th and S. Topeka Blvd. intersection where she was arrested.

Martinez was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for the following:

  • Criminal damage to property
  • Aggravated battery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Possession of opiate, opium, narcotics or a certain stimulant
  • Vehicles; transfer of ownership
  • Vehicle liability insurance required

Martinez remains behind bars on a $10,500 bond.

TPD did not indicate that any injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Karwin johnson, Matthew Smith, Amanda Sibert, and Casey Thomas
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
About 35 Topeka High School students gathered off-campus early Wednesday near S.W. 10th Avenue...
Topeka High School students gather to protest alleged sexual assault incidents
A truck driver from Wyoming was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Pawnee County in southwest...
Truck driver killed in Tuesday night crash in southwest Kansas
Larry Joe Holt
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
FILE
Lawrence teen arrested after gun pulled during altercation

Latest News

FILE
K-State awards $5K to 8 teachers for educational service projects
FILE
Teen among 5 sent to hospital after 86-year-old fails to yield on Kansas highway
One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck on...
One killed Wednesday in SUV-cement truck crash in Washington County
Crews were responding early Thursday to a report of smoke at an apartment building in the 1400...
Crews respond to report of smoke at downtown-area apartment building