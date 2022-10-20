Topeka VFW post recognized for outstanding community service

Topeka VFW Post 1650 members are being honored for dedication to country and community in the VFW #StillServing campaign. Just one of the many outreach efforts the Post holds is the Recognition of Women in Military Service Ceremony. Shown above at this year’s ceremony are (L to R) Lt. Col. Kimberly Marling from the 190th Air Refueling Wing in Topeka, Dustin Sellin, acting Post Commander and Angie Gray, ceremony emcee.(Angie Gray)
By Sarah Motter
Oct. 20, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka VFW Post 1650 has been recognized by the organization for its outstanding community service.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars says it has launched its #StillServing campaign to highlight the many ways America’s veterans continue to serve in their local communities after they transition from military life. The campaign was launched in February 2020.

VFW said what started as an awareness campaign has now become a social movement as veterans continue to share their stories. It said more than 1,000 veterans’ stories have even been shared through news coverage, website features and magazine and newsletter articles.

“Our original intent here was to recognize and showcase the important ongoing service of the lifeblood of our organization - our members, but the campaign quickly took hold and expanded well beyond the confines of our membership to veterans and advocates around the world,” said Tim Borland, VFW commander-in-chief. “The participation and interest this campaign has garnered has exceeded all expectations, and it continues to gain momentum.”

In Topeka, the organization indicated that Post 1650 members have been honored for their dedication to the country and community. It said members hold various fundraisers for local veterans in need, host barbecue dinners for Rose Villa’s 85 veteran residents, provide pizza dinners for the VA medical center and regularly visit with those in the PTSD unit.

VFW noted that the post also holds an annual Recognition of Women in Military Service ceremony to recognize women veterans for their service and allow them to share stories and learn about resources.

In the community, the VFW said Post 1650 members offer an annual scholarship to a Washburn University student and provides guest speakers for veteran-oriented events. The post also supports a local little league baseball team by providing 600 hours of youth sports mentoring and leadership.

For more information about the #StillServing campaign, click HERE.

