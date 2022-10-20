Topeka Credit Union Foundation gives gifts to nonprofits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area organizations are getting gifts this week from the Topeka Credit Union Foundation.

The group is celebrating International Credit Union Week.

Erika McNeill and Tara Dimick with Envista Credit Union visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about how TCUF wanted to give back to the community, and how Envista and its staff surprised 10 additional agencies with gifts throughout the week.

The TCUF gifts totaled nearly $30,000. The awards went to:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka ($2,500) – Funding to purchase sensory tool kits for each classroom for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka.

Capper Foundation ($1,940) – Funding for the purchase of two adaptive chairs for use during pediatric therapy sessions. Adaptive chairs, such as the Special Tomato chair, provides support to the child, allowing the therapist to interact with and provide activities to the child.

Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas ($5,000) – Funding for their 12-month financial education program and debt mitigation programs. These programs have the goal to move clients from poverty to strength & stability.

Family Service & Guidance Center ($2,500) – Funding to print 7,500 Happy Bear Activity Books, which is an important part of their Happy Bear Abuse Prevention program. Happy Bear teaches children, ages 3-6, about a subject that is never easy to talk about, physical and sexual abuse.

Housing & Credit Counseling, Inc. ($4,000) – Funding to fully engage the “Tame Your Debt Monster” a social media campaign to raise awareness of free counseling at HCCI and help people see how they can budget consistently and establish a personal Next Steps Action Plan to be financially self-sufficient.

Junior Achievement of Kansas ($5,000) – Funding to support the Personal Finance Symposium for high school students, the purchase of Be Entrepreneurial kits for classes and the “Topeka & Shawnee Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge.”

Kansas Children’s Service League ($3,000) – Funding to support their Center for Restorative Education with funds for training staff, classroom support and meals and snacks for hungry students.

TARC, Inc. ($2,094) – Funding to purchase 25 new chairs for their Day Services Program.

Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy ($3,640) – Funding to purchase 900 books for the “Read the Book, See the Show” program. 900 students from at-risk schools in Topeka participate in the program. For the 2022-2023 season, TCT Theatre for Young Audience (productions: Dragons Love Tacos and Elephant and Piggie: We Are in a Play). Funds will be used to purchase the corresponding books given to each student.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.