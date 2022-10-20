Topeka City Council member announces resignation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka City Council member is stepping away from elected office.

Dist. 9 representative Mike Lesser announced he will be resigning, effective Nov. 1.

Lesser told 13 NEWS he informed city manager Steve Wade of his decision Thursday.

Lesser told 13 NEWS it was not an easy decision, and was very emotional for him. However, he said with other obligations in his life and the new city manager in place, he felt the timing was right.

Lesser started his second term in January.

The council will next launch a process of taking applications and doing interviews to appoint a replacement.

