Thursday forecast: Mild today, warm tomorrow through Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a cool start to the morning where a few spots are below freezing but certainly not the cold air we had the last couple mornings, highs will be in the 70s today. Today will be the day to get out and enjoy the comfortable conditions with light winds because the winds will be stronger Friday through Sunday.

Taking Action:

Monitoring a fire danger risk Friday and Saturday with the highest risk on Sunday. If you do plan on doing any burning today with the winds remaining less than 10 mph make sure it’s put out properly so it doesn’t reignite when the winds are stronger beginning tomorrow.

Confidence in next week’s weather pattern remains low but has increased slightly from yesterday. Keep checking back daily for updates and don’t be surprised if the forecast changes in the coming days.



We need the rain and we’re monitoring a storm system that will begin Sunday night with t-storms that may even be strong to severe but uncertainty exists Monday through Tuesday on how much rain we’ll get and how widespread it will be. Models differ from one indicating most areas will get less than 0.10″ while another model has most areas in the 1.5″-2.5″. While totals are unknown, timing is generally going to be early in the week. The model that is leading to a couple inches also has rain extending into Tuesday night into Wednesday morning but keeping it dry for now on the 8 day.

Normal High: 67/Normal Low: 44 (WIBW)

Today: Some uncertainty on if and how much cloud cover moves through this afternoon. Will go sunny for now with highs in the mid 70s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 40s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Highs remain in the 80s this weekend with low-mid 80s Saturday with gusts around 30 mph but mid-upper 80s on Sunday with gusts around 45 mph.

We’ll be keeping an eye on storm developing sometime late Sunday afternoon/evening with much cooler temperatures to begin next week and in the 60s. Uncertainty on temperatures exist mainly on Wednesday (and even Monday and Tuesday mainly due to if there’s going to be rain keeping temperatures cooler vs if it stayed dry). Models are also indicating some rain by Friday as well.

The way too early Halloween forecast which will likely change since there’s only one model that goes out that far indicates highs in the low-mid 60s with 50s by the evening and dry conditions.

Area being monitored for a risk of a few strong to severe storms by Sunday evening (SPC/WIBW)

