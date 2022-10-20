Shawnee Heights Fire warns of large controlled burn at Topeka airport

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents should not be alarmed if they see a large fire near the Topeka Regional Airport as it is the result of a controlled burn.

The Shawnee Heights Fire Department has warned residents that it will conduct a large controlled and permitted burn on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Topeka Regional Airport on S. Topeka Blvd.

According to Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority Chief of Police and Fire Co. Bill Wempe, the burn started at 7 a.m. Residents should not be alarmed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Karwin johnson, Matthew Smith, Amanda Sibert, and Casey Thomas
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
About 35 Topeka High School students gathered off-campus early Wednesday near S.W. 10th Avenue...
Topeka High School students gather to protest alleged sexual assault incidents
A truck driver from Wyoming was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Pawnee County in southwest...
Truck driver killed in Tuesday night crash in southwest Kansas
Larry Joe Holt
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
FILE
Lawrence teen arrested after gun pulled during altercation

Latest News

FILE
California woman recovers in Topeka hospital after car flips on its top on I-70
Tristin Marquina Martinez
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
FILE
K-State awards $5K to 8 teachers for educational service projects
FILE
Teen among 5 sent to hospital after 86-year-old fails to yield on Kansas highway