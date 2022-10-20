Shawnee Heights Fire warns of large controlled burn at Topeka airport

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents should not be alarmed if they see a large fire near the Topeka Regional Airport as it is the result of a controlled burn.

The Shawnee Heights Fire Department has warned residents that it will conduct a large controlled and permitted burn on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Topeka Regional Airport on S. Topeka Blvd.

According to Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority Chief of Police and Fire Co. Bill Wempe, the burn started at 7 a.m. Residents should not be alarmed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.