Scholar Athlete of the Week: Morgan Tomlinson

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ESKRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Morgan Tomlinson from Mission Valley.

Morgan plays softball and basketball for the Vikings and runs track and field.

She also takes part in national honor society, student council FBLA safe, KAY book club and Viking leaders.

Morgan maintains a 3.81 GPA and plans to attend Hutchinson Community College where she wants to major in physical therapy.

