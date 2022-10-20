Rape count filed against man accused of luring girl through web, Snapchat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rape charges have been filed against a man accused of enticing a young girl over social media.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay charged Walker Cosgrove, 25, with rape of a child under 14, aggravated criminal sodomy, indecent liberties with a child, sexual exploitation of a child, and electronic solicitation of a child.

Kagay says Cosgrove started conversations with the girl on a web site, continued it on SnapChat, then met her in person. Kagay says the Topeka Police Dept. Special Victims Unit conducted the investigation, and the charges stem from alleged actions between Oct. 1 and Oct. 15.

Jail records shows Cosgrove was booked Oct. 15. He is held on a $1 million bond, with a court hearing set for Oct. 27.

If convicted, under Jessica’s Law, each of the first four counts has a sentence of at least 25 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

