Police arrest woman Thursday morning at residence near downtown Topeka

Topeka police arrested a woman Thursday morning at a residence in the 200 block of S.W. Tyler,...
Topeka police arrested a woman Thursday morning at a residence in the 200 block of S.W. Tyler, authorities said.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police arrested a woman Thursday morning at a residence just west of downtown as part of a narcotics investigation, authorities said.

Officers responded around 9 a.m. to a residence in the 200 block of S.W. Tyler.

Police cars blocked both ends of the 200 block of S.W. Tyler as officers responded to the scene.

At least a half-dozen police units responded to the scene.

The police department’s rescue vehicle also respond to the scene.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a woman had been taken into custody.

Lt. Manny Munoz, of the Topeka Police Department, said officers were on the scene as part of an “ongoing narcotics investigation.”

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check WIBW.com for more details as they become available.

