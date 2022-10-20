Over 200 families can now keep their homes warm with winter kits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 200 Shawnee Co. residents now have access to tools that can help them keep their homes warm during winter.

The City of Topeka partnered up with Kansas Gas Service to distribute more than 200 free winterization kits for Topekans to prepare their homes. Each resident had to make an appointment to access one, and all kits were reserved days before the distribution.

Lindsay Freeman, the state manager for community relations at Kansas Gas Service, says the agency welcomes the response.

“We received a fantastic response, so all 210 kits are spoken for. Our neighbors are coming in all throughout the day. They are getting a door strip, they are getting plastic for their windows, also some outlet socket sealers, and a couple of other items that will keep the warm air inside.”

Freeman also wanted to remind residents that Kansas Gas Service’s LIEAP or low-income energy assistance program starts on January 3. LIEAP is a program where residents can apply for assistance with their utility bills. To find out more about LIEAP, click HERE.

