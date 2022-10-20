One killed Wednesday in SUV-cement truck crash in Washington County

One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck on...
One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck on K-148 highway about 8 miles south of Hanover in Washington County, authorities said.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck in Washington County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday on K-148 highway, about eight miles south of Hanover.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 Mac cement truck was southbound on K-148 highway when it blew a driver’s-side steer tire, lost control and overturned onto its passenger side in the northbound lane.

The cement truck then struck a 2017 Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle that was northbound on K-148 and both vehicles entered the east ditch, where they came to rest facing east.

The patrol said the cement truck’s drum became unattached and came to rest in the east ditch, south of both of the vehicles.

The driver of the Honda, Cameron B. Gray, 37, of Fairbury, Neb., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said it wasn’t known if Cameron, who was alone in his vehicle, was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the cement truck, Camran B. Bruna, 22, of Hanover, was transported to Hanover Hospital with serious injuries.

The patrol said it was unknown if Bruna, who was alone in the cement truck, was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Karwin johnson, Matthew Smith, Amanda Sibert, and Casey Thomas
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
About 35 Topeka High School students gathered off-campus early Wednesday near S.W. 10th Avenue...
Topeka High School students gather to protest alleged sexual assault incidents
A truck driver from Wyoming was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Pawnee County in southwest...
Truck driver killed in Tuesday night crash in southwest Kansas
Larry Joe Holt
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
FILE
Lawrence teen arrested after gun pulled during altercation

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Crews were responding early Thursday to a report of smoke at an apartment building in the 1400...
Crews respond to report of smoke at downtown-area apartment building
80s tomorrow through Sunday with stronger winds
A beautiful day
Kansas hospitals say, even with COVID case numbers down, they continue to feel the impact of...
COVID numbers down, but Kansas hospitals remain under stress