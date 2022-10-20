One killed Wednesday in SUV-cement truck crash in Washington County

HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck in Washington County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday on K-148 highway, about eight miles south of Hanover.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 Mac cement truck was southbound on K-148 highway when it blew a driver’s-side steer tire, lost control and overturned onto its passenger side in the northbound lane.

The cement truck then struck a 2017 Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle that was northbound on K-148 and both vehicles entered the east ditch, where they came to rest facing east.

The patrol said the cement truck’s drum became unattached and came to rest in the east ditch, south of both of the vehicles.

The driver of the Honda, Cameron B. Gray, 37, of Fairbury, Neb., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said it wasn’t known if Cameron, who was alone in his vehicle, was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the cement truck, Camran B. Bruna, 22, of Hanover, was transported to Hanover Hospital with serious injuries.

The patrol said it was unknown if Bruna, who was alone in the cement truck, was wearing a seat belt.

