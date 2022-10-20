Kansas man killed in cement truck rollover crash

(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend man was killed Wednesday in Russell County after his vehicle went off the highway and crashed into a ditch.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, a Mack Cement Truck was driving north on U.S. Highway 281 just after 2:30 p.m., when it drove off the left side of the roadway and into the west ditch. The vehicle went through a private fence, went airborne, and then rolled over an unknown number of times.

As a result of the crash, David Mason Roach, 28, of Great Bend, was killed. According to the crash logs, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is life-flighted after a crash on K-10 on Oct. 18, 2022.
Driver life-flighted to hospital after head-on collision on K-10
From left to right, Karwin johnson, Matthew Smith, Amanda Sibert, and Casey Thomas
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
Larry Joe Holt
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
Topeka Fire crews battled a house fire at SW 7th & Polk Thursday night, Oct. 17, 2022.
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
FILE - University of Kansas campus
KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collection

Latest News

Healthy Blue gifted $25,000 to Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas
Healthy Blue gifted $25,000 to Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
COVID cases down but hospital stress remains high
New concept for renovated Docking Building preserves parts of history
New concept for renovated Docking Building preserves parts of history