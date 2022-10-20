Kansas man killed in cement truck rollover crash
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RUSSELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend man was killed Wednesday in Russell County after his vehicle went off the highway and crashed into a ditch.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, a Mack Cement Truck was driving north on U.S. Highway 281 just after 2:30 p.m., when it drove off the left side of the roadway and into the west ditch. The vehicle went through a private fence, went airborne, and then rolled over an unknown number of times.
As a result of the crash, David Mason Roach, 28, of Great Bend, was killed. According to the crash logs, he was not wearing a seatbelt.
