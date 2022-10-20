Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Topeka police units responded to an incident Thursday morning at a downtown Topeka building.
The units were called at 7:51 a.m. to a building at 635 S.W. Harrison. An awning on the east side of the building, near the main entrance, identified the eight-story building as Metropolitan Place.
Initial reports indicated a man had entered the building without permission and had been taken into custody.
Police units had cleared the scene as of 8:30 a.m.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
