Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Topeka police units responded to an incident Thursday morning at a downtown Topeka building.

The units were called at 7:51 a.m. to a building at 635 S.W. Harrison. An awning on the east side of the building, near the main entrance, identified the eight-story building as Metropolitan Place.

Initial reports indicated a man had entered the building without permission and had been taken into custody.

Police units had cleared the scene as of 8:30 a.m.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

