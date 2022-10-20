Nearly $400K granted to three Kansas organizations to help victims of crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $400,000 has been granted to three statewide organizations in Kansas to help victims of crime, as well as offenders.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 20, that three statewide organizations have been awarded grants to support programs to help victims of crime and offenders.

AG Schmidt noted that the grant awards are as follows:

The three grants total $398,574.

“Providing the best public safety services and crime prevention requires a dedicated staff of local officials and access to the latest programs and strategies for carrying out their missions,” Schmidt said. “These grants will help improve public safety.”

Schmidt noted that the grants are part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and were awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council which he serves as chair of.

