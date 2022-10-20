NASA’s Webb Space Telescope takes jaw-dropping image of ‘Pillars of Creation’

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - NASA’s Webb Telescope has captured a jaw-dropping image of the iconic Pillars of Creation.

This spectacular celestial formation is 6,500 lightyears away, where new stars are formed and was first imaged by the Hubble Telescope in 1995.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope made the Pillars of Creation famous with its first image in 1995,...
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope made the Pillars of Creation famous with its first image in 1995, but revisited the scene in 2014 to reveal a sharper, wider view in visible light, shown above at left. A new, near-infrared-light view from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, at right, helps us peer through more of the dust in this star-forming region.(NASA/ESA/CSA)

The James Webb Telescope’s near-infrared camera captured the Pillars of Creation in a way they’ve never seen before.

Although the arches and spires look solid, they are actually ever-changing, semi-transparent clouds of gas and dust.

NASA hopes that studying the Pillars of Creation will give them a better understanding of how stars are formed.

