Michael A. Taylor named Gold Glove Award finalist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor was named a finalist for a 2022 American League Rawlings Gold Glove Award on Thursday.

Taylor was named a finalist this season after winning the award in 2021 for the Royals. He was also a nominee in the National League while with the Washington Nationals in 2017.

Back for more.



Michael A. Taylor has been named a Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalist for a second consecutive year! pic.twitter.com/BhvohQGEHl — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 20, 2022

Along with Taylor, former Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi was named a finalist at his position after playing 93 games with Kansas City before being traded to the New York Yankees on July 27.

In 124 games in his second year in Kansas City, Taylor recorded a .990 fielding percentage and his 19 defensive runs saved matched Arizona’s Daulton Varsho for the most among all outfielders this season. His eight outfield assists tied the Kansas City center fielder for third among those at his position in the MLB.

Since 2011, the Kansas City Royals have 20 Gold Glove winners, a mark that is the highest in the Major Leagues. In each of the last 11 seasons, Kansas City has had at least one winner, the longest active streak in baseball.

If Taylor takes home the Gold Glove he would become the sixth Royal in franchise history to earn multiple Gold Gloves in their career, joining Alex Gordon (8), Frank White (8), Salvador Perez (5), Eric Hosmer (4) and Amos Otis (3).

An awards ceremony on Nov. 1 will announce the winner during a special edition of “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the World Series.

