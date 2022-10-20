Lyon Co. officials search for shooting supsect considered armed, dangerous

Logan Casteel
Logan Casteel(KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyon County officials are searching for a shooting suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

KVOE reports that the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for Logan Casteel, 37, after an Emporia man was shot earlier in the week.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Sheriff’s Offices said deputies were on the hunt for Casteel after the shooting was reported on Monday evening. Deputies and Emporia Police officers responded to Newman Regional Health just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday after a man sought treatment for at least one gunshot wound.

Lyon Co. Sheriff Jeff Cope said Justin Smith, 38, of Fredonia reported that he had been shot at 625 Road 160 by Casteel. He was then transferred to a larger hospital due to the serious nature of his injuries.

Casteel has been described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.He is considered armed and dangerous, so if he is seen residents should not engage or approach him.

If anyone knows Casteel’s whereabouts or information about the crime, they should report it to the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or Lyon Co. Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Karwin johnson, Matthew Smith, Amanda Sibert, and Casey Thomas
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
About 35 Topeka High School students gathered off-campus early Wednesday near S.W. 10th Avenue...
Topeka High School students gather to protest alleged sexual assault incidents
Larry Joe Holt
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
A truck driver from Wyoming was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Pawnee County in southwest...
Truck driver killed in Tuesday night crash in southwest Kansas
Tristin Marquina Martinez
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Wichita smoke shop included in lawsuit filed against sale of illegal vapes
Topeka VFW Post 1650 members are being honored for dedication to country and community in the...
Topeka VFW post recognized for outstanding community service
FILE
$3.7 million granted to Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas to improve internet connectivity
FILE
Nearly $400K granted to three Kansas organizations to help victims of crime