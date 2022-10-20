Lyon Co. officials search for shooting supsect considered armed, dangerous

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyon County officials are searching for a shooting suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

KVOE reports that the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for Logan Casteel, 37, after an Emporia man was shot earlier in the week.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Sheriff’s Offices said deputies were on the hunt for Casteel after the shooting was reported on Monday evening. Deputies and Emporia Police officers responded to Newman Regional Health just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday after a man sought treatment for at least one gunshot wound.

Lyon Co. Sheriff Jeff Cope said Justin Smith, 38, of Fredonia reported that he had been shot at 625 Road 160 by Casteel. He was then transferred to a larger hospital due to the serious nature of his injuries.

Casteel has been described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.He is considered armed and dangerous, so if he is seen residents should not engage or approach him.

If anyone knows Casteel’s whereabouts or information about the crime, they should report it to the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or Lyon Co. Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

