Leawood man pleads guilty to failure to pay sales tax on luxury cars

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Leawood man has pleaded guilty to violating a Kansas law that required him to report the accurate sales price of his new luxury cars in order to pay the appropriate sales tax.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, Bryan Huff, 36, of Leawood, pleaded guilty to violating the Kansas Retailers’ Sales Tax Act and was ordered to pay almost $120,000.

AG Schmidt indicated that Huff pleaded guilty in Johnson Co. District Court to misdemeanor charges of violating the sales tax act. Judge Thomas M. Sutherland accepted the plea and sentenced him to pay $79,436.72 in restitution, $39,718.36 in penalties and a $5,000 fine.

Schmidt noted that Huff was also sentenced to spend 45 days in jail, however, the sentence was suspended and he was placed on six months of probation. He is now required to serve 60 days of house arrest. The court also granted 20 days of jail credit for time served before the plea as agreed to by Huff and the State.

The AG said the charges stemmed from Huff’s purchase of luxury cars and failure to report the accurate purchase price, therefore failing to pay the actual required sales tax on the vehicles.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Department of Revenue and prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Steven Karrer.

