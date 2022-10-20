Helen Hocker Theater will continue work with TCT, Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helen Hocker Theater will continue its work with Shawnee Co. and the Topeka Civic Theater for a few more years following the SNCO commission’s Thursday meeting.

The County Commission approved a three-year extension with the Topeka Civic Theater to manage the Helen Hocker program. After a couple of single-year extensions during the COVID-19 pandemic -- the theater says it is excited for the longer commitment and to continue serving the community with its programs.

“We are thankful for this possibly opportunity to renew, so that we can continue providing the programming theater opportunities for community members of all ages, especially for children and families.” said Joanna Lassley, the Helen Hocker Theater artistic director.

Lassley also said during the meeting that the theater had a great enrollment turnout for its 2022 summer camp compared to previous years.

“We have a very large summer camp for kids age 5 through 13 and this year especially our enrollment was higher than it has been for the last couple of years, and we also still offer the teen program -- the bathhouse players -- which has been long running with Helen Hocker Theater. Which is free of charge to participants for children ages 14 through 18.”

According to Lassley, the Theater has a couple of productions coming up this weekend. One geared towards young kids, and another for young adults to enjoy.

This county commission meeting also happens to be the last one commissioners will have at the county courthouse. Commissioners along with other departments have slowly begun moving their belongings across the street to 707 Quincy Street where their new facility will be.

To mark the occasion, commissioners previewed a unique addition to their meetings moving forward with a bit of history behind it. Commissioners found a gavel that dates back 100 years ago, when it was used in the House of Representatives.

“Commissioner Mays thought it would be a good idea if we had a gavel at our new facility, so I took it upon myself to find one and being a history geek that I am, this [gavel] was used in the House of Representatives over 100 years ago,” according to Bill Riphahn, Shawnee Co. Commissioner. “I thought with a little history, we could use at our last meeting here [at the courthouse] today and our next meeting a week from today.”

Other items on Thursday’s agenda include painting three pools at the Hillcrest, Rossville, and Garfield facilities and supplemental compensation for two magistrate judges. There will be no meeting Monday, October 24, and on Thursday, October 27, commissioners will have their meeting at the new facility.

