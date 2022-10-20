Emporia teen sent to hospital after rollover accident on I-35

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old was sent to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-35 north of Emporia.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials were called to the area of mile marker 129 on southbound I-35 less than a mile west of Kansas Highway 99 north of Emporia with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Megan E. Olson, 18, of Emporia, had been headed south on the Interstate when she lost control of the vehicle and rolled onto the right shoulder.

KHP noted that the vehicle flipped onto its top where it came to a rest.

According to officials, Olson was taken to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

