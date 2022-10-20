Emporia State University under investigation after recent terminations

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A national group representing college professors is investigating Emporia State University for a rash of recent terminations.

Emporia State University adopted a management framework by the Kansas Regents that allowed the school to fire tenured employees at its own discretion.

Shortly after, ESU dismissed 33 faculty members. The framework was offered to all Kansas institutions to address financial challenges from the pandemic, Emporia State was the only one to adopt it.

The American Association of University Professors called out Emporia State and the state of Kansas for what they call a “direct assault on tenure and academic freedom” in a letter sent to the Board of Regents earlier this month.

“It is difficult not to construe what has happened at Emporia State as a direct assault on tenure and academic freedom, with grave implications for tenure and academic freedom, not only at Emporia State but throughout the Kansas system of public higher education.”

The AAUP says the college did not involve faculty in the process or provide the affected members due process, and failed to prove that there were no alternatives to solve a financial crisis disputed by many of the professors.

