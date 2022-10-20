Election 2022: Laura Kelly, (D) Incumbent Governor

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

Laura Kelly, (D), is seeking a second term as Governor. She visited the show Oct. 20. Watch to hear what she hopes to accomplish her second term, and her thoughts on job growth, helping struggling students, and legalizing marijuana.

Derek Schmidt, (R), the current Kansas Attorney General, visited Wednesday, Oct. 12. Independent candidate Dennis Pyle, who serves in the Kansas Senate, was a guest Oct. 11, while Libertarian Seth Cordell was on the show in late September.

