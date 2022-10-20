Douglas Co. officials search for 19-year-old on multiple warrants

Andrew Joseph Drake
Andrew Joseph Drake(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are searching for a 19-year-old on two warrants out for his arrest.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Andrew Joseph Drake, 19, of Lawrence, as he is wanted for outstanding bench warrants.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Drake’s warrants include a felony flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving, which happened in 2022, and a misdemeanor flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by failing or refusing to stop, which happened in 2021.

Officials warned that residents should not try to apprehend Drake if they see him.

Anyone with information about Drake’s whereabouts should immediately report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Karwin johnson, Matthew Smith, Amanda Sibert, and Casey Thomas
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
About 35 Topeka High School students gathered off-campus early Wednesday near S.W. 10th Avenue...
Topeka High School students gather to protest alleged sexual assault incidents
Larry Joe Holt
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
A truck driver from Wyoming was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Pawnee County in southwest...
Truck driver killed in Tuesday night crash in southwest Kansas
Tristin Marquina Martinez
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka

Latest News

Shawnee Heights Fire, MTAA warn of large controlled burn at Topeka airport
FILE
Walkers to line up in Downtown Topeka to take strides against breast cancer
Indie
Indie, the Topeka Zoo's black bear, has passed away
Topeka investigation
Police arrest woman Thursday morning at residence near downtown Topeka