Crews respond to report of smoke at downtown-area apartment building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews were responding early Thursday to a report of smoke at an apartment building near downtown Topeka.

Firefighters were sent at 5:26 a.m. Thursday to an apartment house at 1429 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Initial reports indicated something may have been left on a stove, resulting in smoke.

There was no immediate report of flames coming from the building.

Some of the units that were responding had been returned to service as of 5:31 a.m. Thursday.

