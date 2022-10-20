Crews respond to report of smoke at downtown-area apartment building
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews were responding early Thursday to a report of smoke at an apartment building near downtown Topeka.
Firefighters were sent at 5:26 a.m. Thursday to an apartment house at 1429 S.W. Topeka Blvd.
Initial reports indicated something may have been left on a stove, resulting in smoke.
There was no immediate report of flames coming from the building.
Some of the units that were responding had been returned to service as of 5:31 a.m. Thursday.
Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.