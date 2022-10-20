COVID cases down but hospital stress remains high

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hospitals remain under stress as COVID again runs into cold and flu season.

This week’s update from the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment shows most of the state with moderate or substantial numbers of new cases, while the CDC puts most counties at low community transmission levels.

COVID hospitalizations in Kansas have been stable the past couple months, but hospital leaders even warn those patients might be gone, so are staff.

“We essentially burned the house down through the last two years of pandemic and we went through workforce, we went through processes, and we went through money,” said Dr. Richard Watson, co-founder of Motient, the software that tracks the state’s hospital beds to assist with patient transfers.

In a briefing with hospital leaders from around the region Wednesday hosted by University of Kansas Health System, Watson said the states continues to face delays in transferring patients largely because of staffing shortages. He estimates the nursing workforce is down 15 to 20 percent. He says it’s a red flag with cold and flu season looming.

“Shame on us if we don’t do everything we can to be prepared right now for what potentially could be,” Watson said. “We can’t make new nurses overnight; we can’t find new EMS workers overnight; but we’ve got to be more creative with our resources.”

Dr. Kevin Dishman of Stormont Vail says they’re already seeing an uptick in RSV and other respiratory illness. He says it’s a reminder for everyone.

“(We need to be doing) the basic things we’ve always done - hand washing and ensuring we’re doing everything we can to prevent transmission,” Dishman said.

Hospital officials say prevention is important because the CDC is monitoring 11 emerging variants.

“The news media and the CDC are now talking about a swarm of variants,” said Dr. Steve Sites, chief medical officer of University of Kansas Health System. “What we don’t know right now is how successful therapies or vaccinations are, or especially prior infection.”

No matter what happens, hospitals are working to recruit staff. Just as important, says Dr. Jackie Hyland, chief medical officer at University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus, is letting current staff know they’re appreciated. She said they try to treat staff to meals and make sure they’re taking care of themselves and their families.

“(There are) a lot of open doors from the directors, managers, senior team, making sure the front line staff is supported,” she said.

Hyland also mentioned they continue to see some supply shortages, including for local anesthetics. But she said relationships built and skills gained during the pandemic have made staff able to quickly adjust to fill gaps.

Watson said data from their system does not show current shortages impacting mortality rates, as it hinted at during the height of COVID hospitalizations. However, he said they are seeing backups in some areas of care. He said the worst delays are in the mental health area.

