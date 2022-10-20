California woman recovers in Topeka hospital after car flips on its top on I-70

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A California woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after the car she was driving flipped on its top along I-70 in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 319.6 on westbound I-70 - about 20 miles east of Junction City - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2022 Audi driven by Cynthia F. Carmack, 54, of Laguna Niguel, Cali., was headed west on the interstate when, for an unknown reason, she veered into the north shoulder.

From there, KHP said the Audi hit an embankment and rolled coming to a rest on its top.

KHP indicated that Carmack was rushed to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. She was reportedly wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Karwin johnson, Matthew Smith, Amanda Sibert, and Casey Thomas
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
About 35 Topeka High School students gathered off-campus early Wednesday near S.W. 10th Avenue...
Topeka High School students gather to protest alleged sexual assault incidents
A truck driver from Wyoming was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Pawnee County in southwest...
Truck driver killed in Tuesday night crash in southwest Kansas
Larry Joe Holt
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
FILE
Lawrence teen arrested after gun pulled during altercation

Latest News

FILE
Shawnee Heights Fire warns of large controlled burn at Topeka airport
Tristin Marquina Martinez
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
FILE
K-State awards $5K to 8 teachers for educational service projects
FILE
Teen among 5 sent to hospital after 86-year-old fails to yield on Kansas highway