California woman recovers in Topeka hospital after car flips on its top on I-70

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A California woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after the car she was driving flipped on its top along I-70 in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 319.6 on westbound I-70 - about 20 miles east of Junction City - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2022 Audi driven by Cynthia F. Carmack, 54, of Laguna Niguel, Cali., was headed west on the interstate when, for an unknown reason, she veered into the north shoulder.

From there, KHP said the Audi hit an embankment and rolled coming to a rest on its top.

KHP indicated that Carmack was rushed to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. She was reportedly wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

