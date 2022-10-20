Bird flu case confirmed in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been identified in a backyard flock in Shawnee County, The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday.

This is now the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this fall; there were six cases in March and April, for a total of nine counties across the state in 2022.

“The widespread nature of the positive premises in Kansas is proof that all counties are susceptible to HPAI because the risk is from the wild birds traveling across the state,” said Dr. Justin Smith, Kansas Animal Health Commissioner. “If you have not yet taken steps to protect your backyard flocks, now is the time to take this threat seriously.”

The reporting area includes the north half of Topeka as well as the towns of Elmont and Menoken. It does not include Silver Lake, Meriden or Hoyt.

Officials said this case is in a non-commercial mixed species flock, and KDA is working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture–Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on a joint incident response. KDA officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza is a highly contagious viral disease that can infect chickens, turkeys and other birds and can cause severe illness and/or sudden death in infected birds. This outbreak has seen illness and mortality in a wider scope of bird species than past outbreaks, including wild and domestic waterfowl.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the public health risk associated with these avian influenza detections in birds remains low.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.