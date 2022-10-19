Wichita State awarded $168K grant to improve neighborhood safety

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita State has been awarded a $168,000 grant to help improve neighborhood safety through the Project Safe Neighborhoods program.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas Duston Slinkard says the Department of Justice has awarded his agency with $168,085 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods program. He said the funds will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and serious violence in the state.

“The Department of Justice sees great value in investing resources into violent crime prevention initiatives that encourage people to steer away from criminal activity instead of solely allowing for funding to bring perpetrators to justice after someone has been injured or killed,” Slinkard said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas is grateful to Wichita State University for agreeing to take the lead on this collaborative effort to make our communities safer places to live.”

Slinkard indicated that the grant, which was given to Wichita State University, is one of a handful of awards made to state and local agencies throughout the nation. Funds are administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance as part of the Department’s Office of Justice Programs.

Launched about 20 years ago as an evidence-based and community-oriented response to serious gun crimes, Slinkard said the project is a key component of the Comprehensive Strategy for Reducing Violent Crime. He said the PSN approach is guided by four principles - fostering trust and legitimacy in communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence; setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities and meaning the results of these efforts.

“Reducing violence and sustaining those reductions will require strong partnerships between criminal justice agencies and community stakeholders and a shared commitment to the safety and well-being of every community member,” said OJP Deputy Assistant Attorney General Maureen Henneberg. “The investments we are making through Project Safe Neighborhoods will enable every stakeholder to play a part in building safer and healthier communities.”

Slinkard noted that the fundamental goal of the program is to reduce violent crime - not simply to increase the number of arrests or prosecutions.

“Over its two-decade history, Project Safe Neighborhoods has evolved to meet the complex challenges of community violence by enlisting the insights and expertise of local partners and by relying on the latest evidence,” said BJA Director Karhlton F. Moore. “We are proud to support our U.S. Attorneys and their allies in their critical work to curb violent crime and build the mutual trust necessary to ensure lasting success.”

Slinkard indicated that PSN programs are led by U.S. Attorney’s offices with local public safety agencies and community organizations. He said the program’s emphasis on community engagement, prevention and intervention measures, focused and strategic enforcement and measurement and accountability has helped achieve the goal of less violence.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.