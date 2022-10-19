Wednesday forecast: After a frigid morning, a warmer afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a couple colder days and nights, temperatures will be on a warming trend through the weekend. We’ll get a break from the wind today and tomorrow before it increases again by the weekend.

Taking Action:

Bundle up this morning with wind chills in the teens and 20s and don’t be surprised by some frost on your windshield if you parked outside.

Monitoring a fire danger risk this weekend especially on Sunday.

Confidence in next week’s weather pattern is very low so keep checking back daily for updates and don’t be surprised if the forecast changes as we get closer to the weekend.



Topeka did end up tying the record low of 24° for yesterday’s date in the 10pm hour and we’re going to be monitoring this morning’s temperature with the record low being 20° for today. Once we get past this morning, we begin our warming trend this afternoon through the weekend for both highs and even lows.

Normal High: 68/Normal Low: 44 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing clouds after 1pm. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s from east to west. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. A few spots may reach the freezing mark but it’ll be much warmer than these last couple nights. Winds will be calm which could lead to patchy frost in some areas.

Tomorrow: This is the pick day of the week, Top 10 Day with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Temperatures remain in the 40s Thursday night with highs in the 80s on Friday with gusts around 25 mph.

This weekend will be windy with gusts around 30 mph Saturday and closer to 40 mph Sunday with highs remaining in the 80s. Saturday’s models are indicating slightly cooler temperatures vs Friday however with a warmer start to the morning I’m keeping it similar for highs and then slightly warmer Sunday.

Next week’s weather pattern remains uncertain both in how cool it will get and details on rain chances. While there is a rain chance from Sunday night through Tuesday in the 8 day, this will not be a washout and it may not rain at times in these time frames. Because of low confidence didn’t want to take rain chances out and then have to put them back in so will hold off until there’s more confidence.

A way too early look at Halloween: Dry and warm with highs in the 70s which means temperatures in the 60s in the evening for Trick or Treating. Again this will likely change but will continue to put the forecast here on what the model is indicating until it gets in the 8 day.

