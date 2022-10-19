Washburn University celebrates 2022 homecoming with futuristic theme

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University hosted a futuristic party with treats on Wednesday.

It’s Washburn’s Homecoming and the 2022 theme is a futuristic alien display that is “out of this world.”

It’s midterm time at the university, so Wednesday’s event allowed the students to decompress, relax, enjoy some free treats, and pick up some swag while having fun.

Wednesday’s event was also another way for students to connect and be there for each other.

“With Washburn it’s important that we have a community aspect, so all of our students and all of our faculty are willing to help and are wanting to help. It goes along with out motto ‘non nobis solum’ that means ‘not for ourselves alone’ so it is important that all of Washburn is helping with that. “ Liz Duvall, Student Life intern, said.

Homecoming ends Friday, but until then Washburn has multiple activities planned, including a variety show, and a homecoming parade.

