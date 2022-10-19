Washburn University celebrates 2022 homecoming with futuristic theme

It’s Washburn’s Homecoming and the 2022 theme is a futuristic alien display that is “out of this world.”
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University hosted a futuristic party with treats on Wednesday.

It’s Washburn’s Homecoming and the 2022 theme is a futuristic alien display that is “out of this world.”

It’s midterm time at the university, so Wednesday’s event allowed the students to decompress, relax, enjoy some free treats, and pick up some swag while having fun.

Wednesday’s event was also another way for students to connect and be there for each other.

“With Washburn it’s important that we have a community aspect, so all of our students and all of our faculty are willing to help and are wanting to help. It goes along with out motto ‘non nobis solum’ that means ‘not for ourselves alone’ so it is important that all of Washburn is helping with that. “ Liz Duvall, Student Life intern, said.

Homecoming ends Friday, but until then Washburn has multiple activities planned, including a variety show, and a homecoming parade.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is life-flighted after a crash on K-10 on Oct. 18, 2022.
Driver life-flighted to hospital after head-on collision on K-10
From left to right, Karwin johnson, Matthew Smith, Amanda Sibert, and Casey Thomas
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
Larry Joe Holt
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
Topeka Fire crews battled a house fire at SW 7th & Polk Thursday night, Oct. 17, 2022.
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
FILE - University of Kansas campus
KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collection

Latest News

Congressman Jake LaTurner
Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner speaks at roundtable discussion
13 News at Six
Washburn University hosted a futuristic party with treats on Wednesday.
Washburn University celebrates its homecoming with futuristic theme
The Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library is hosting a virtual interview with author J.A....
Author talk, silent movies highlight week of events at TSCPL