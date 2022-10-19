Washburn Tech opened its doors to recruit students

By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech opened its doors Wednesday morning, October 19, to recruit some high school students to join the technical college.

For the first time in three years, Washburn Tech invited several students from various high schools, GED programs, and ESL [English as a second language] students who are interested in the technical trade. Each student got a chance to see the hands-on training opportunities that Washburn is offering students to prepare them for a career.

Ian Marples, the associate director of technical admissions, said that based on the head count about 600 students were expected to come to the open house.

“One thing that we have done a little bit differently from previous years is we are trying to show the whole continuum of technical education,” according to Marples. “So, we have got one of my wonderful staff members is speaking on the admissions process, so how you can come here and be a student at Washburn Tech. We are giving really nice tours that are student lead that is going to give you a pretty unique perspective on what it is like to be a student here at Washburn Tech. Our programs are out and about showing themselves off, and then finally we have some wonderful business and industry partners here today. "

Washburn Tech has more than 30 different career programs to offer to students.

Washburn Tech opened its doors Wednesday morning, October 19, to recruit some high school...
