TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues continue to dominate this year, after topping Topeka High 5-1 Tuesday night.

Easton Bradstreet and Devon Rutschmann both had two goals a piece, while Griffin Heinen added the other goal.

Washburn Rural moves to 13-2 on the season.

