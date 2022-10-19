Trump to be deposed in defamation suit filed by rape accuser

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s.

The deposition scheduled for Wednesday will give lawyers for E. Jean Carroll a chance to interrogate Trump about the assault allegations and statements he made in 2019 when she first told her story publicly.

Trump says the rape allegation is “a hoax and a lie.”

A judge last week rejected Trump’s request to delay the deposition.

Details of where, when and how Trump was to be questioned haven’t been revealed by either his lawyers or Carroll’s.

Only the date has been revealed in court filings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

