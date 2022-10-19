Truck driver killed in Tuesday night crash in southwest Kansas

A truck driver from Wyoming was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Pawnee County in southwest...
A truck driver from Wyoming was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Pawnee County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSH CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Pawnee County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday on US-183 highway, about 11 miles south of Rush Center.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Toyota passenger car was northbound on US-183 and was passing a 2000 International semitrailer in a no-passing zone when a southbound vehicle went into the west ditch to avoid a head-on collision with the Toyota.

The semitrailer went partially onto the east shoulder and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which over-corrected, crossed the roadway and entered the west ditch, where it came to rest on its top facing southwest.

The driver of the semi, Nathaniel J. Dunlay, 40, of Torrington, Wyo., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Dunlay wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Toyota, Barbara N. Westeman, 60, of Syracuse, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Westeman was wearing a seat belt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log didn’t provide information on the make or model of the southbound vehicle that entered the ditch in an effort to avoid a head-on crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is life-flighted after a crash on K-10 on Oct. 18, 2022.
Driver life-flighted to hospital after head-on collision on K-10
Topeka Fire crews battled a house fire at SW 7th & Polk Thursday night, Oct. 17, 2022.
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
Larry Joe Holt
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
From left to right, Karwin johnson, Matthew Smith, Amanda Sibert, and Casey Thomas
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
FILE - University of Kansas campus
KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collection

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Warming trend through the weekend
Frigid morning, nicer afternoon
Topeka High vs. Washburn Rural soccer
Topeka High vs. Washburn Rural soccer
Emporia State vs. Washburn volleyball
Emporia State vs. Washburn volleyball