Topeka High School students gather to protest sexual assault incidents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shouting “No means no,” about 35 Topeka High School students gathered off-campus Wednesday morning to protest alleged sexual assault incidents they say were affecting classmates.

The students gathered around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday in front of the main entrance of the school at 800 S.W. 10th Ave.

Some of the students were wrapped in blankets on the 24-degree morning while others had face paint as they made their way south across S.W. 10th Avenue.

The protest, which began at the southeast corner of S.W. 10th and Taylor, was announced in advance on social media.

Topeka High Principal Rebecca Morrisey met with students before they crossed S.W. 10th and left the school campus.

Though the protest took place during school hours, Morrisey said she supported the students’ right to voice their concerns and hoped to further the discussion.

However, Morrisey added that one of the main concerns of the students had been addressed Tuesday and that one case that occurred off-campus had been referred to the Topeka Police Department.

13 NEWS was attempting to receive further details from the Topeka Police Department and the Topeka Public Schools.

