Study finds Kansas City saw highest jump in homicide cases in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study found that Kansas City saw the highest jump in homicide cases out of the largest cities in the nation in 2022.

With homicide rates having spiked by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the largest cities in the nation in the past quarter, the personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates.

In order to find which cities have the largest homicide issues, WalletHub said it compared 50 of the nation’s largest cities based on per capita homicides in quarter three of 2022 as well as per capita homicides in the third quarter of 2021 and 2020.

According to the study, Kansas City was found to have the largest homicide problem with a total score of 87.49. There were 14.86 homicide cases per capita in the third quarter of 2022, which is about 4.89 more than in 2021 and 2.04 more than in 2020.

On the other side of Missouri, St. Louis ranked as the city with the third most increases in homicides with a total score of 58.88. There were 19.69 homicides per capita in the third quarter of 2022, which is about 0.66 less than in 2021 and 15.42 less than in 2020.

On the west side of Kansas, Colorado Springs was found to have the 11th largest homicide problem with a total score of 46.38. There were 2.54 homicides per capita in the third quarter of 2022, which is about 1.91 more than in 2021 and 1.91 more than in 2020.

To the south, Tulsa had the 17th largest problem with a total score of 38.71. There were 4.97 homicides per capita in the third quarter of 2022, which is about 1.24 more than in 2021 but also 0.99 less than in 2020.

To the north, Omaha was found to have the 18th largest problem with Lincoln right behind with total scores of 37.26 and 36.37 respectively. Omaha had 2.71 homicides per capita in the third quarter of 2022, which is about 1.04 more than in 2021 and 0.21 more than in 2020. Lincoln had 1.75 homicides per capita in the third quarter of 2022, which is about 1.40 more than in 2021 and 0.35 more than in 2020.

Oklahoma City ranked 21st overall with a total score of 35.31. The city had 3.54 homicide cases per capita in the third quarter of 2022, which is about 1.38 less than in 2021 but 0.92 more than in 2020.

Lastly, Denver ranked 50th overall with a total score of 9.56. The Mile High City recorded 1.96 homicide cases per capita in the third quarter of 2022, which is about 1.82 less than in 2021 and 4.05 less than in 2020.

The study also found that St. Louis had the most homicides while Kansas City had the second most. It also found that Kansas City had the highest increase between 2022 and 2021 while Colorado Springs had the second highest. The two also had the highest increase between 2022 and 2020 while Denver and St. Louis tied for the lowest increase in that time frame.

The cities with the highest homicide rates are as follows:

Kansas City Detroit St. Louis New Orleans Milwaukee

The cities with the lowest homicide rates are as follows:

Denver Chesapeake, Va. Madison, Wis. Arlington, Texas St. Petersburg, Fla.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.