Study finds Kansas among states struggling least to hire

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study has found that Kansas is one of the states that is struggling the least to hire employees.

With labor force participation at 62.3% - one of the lowest rates in history - personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its updated data on 2022′s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring - and Kansas is not one of them.

In order to see where employers are seeing the most difficulties in hiring, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the last 12 months.

Source: WalletHub

According to the report, Kansas ranked 48th overall - meaning the state’s job openings are being filled fairly quickly. Kansas saw a job opening rate of 5.2% in September and a job opening rate of 6.47% for the last 12 months.

To the east, Missouri seems to be not far behind coming in at 44th. The state saw a job opening rate of 5% in September and a job opening rate of 7.01% in the last 12 months.

To the north, Nebraska seemed to fare the same as it came in 43rd. The state saw a job opening rate of 5.2% in September and a job opening rate of 6.84% in the last 12 months.

To the south, Oklahoma seems to struggle a little more in the hiring department as it came in 21st. The state saw a job opening rate of 6.8% in September and a job opening rate of 7.03% in the past 12 months.

Lastly, to the west, out of all of Kansas’ border states, Colorado fared the worst in the job market as it came in 12th. The state saw a job opening rate of 7.2% in September and a job opening rate of 7.25 in the past 12 months.

The states that struggled the most to hire are as follows:

  1. Alaska
  2. Wyoming
  3. Montana
  4. Kentucky
  5. West Virginia

The locations that struggled the least to hire are as follows:

  1. New York
  2. Washington, D.C.
  3. Washington
  4. Kansas
  5. Michigan

For more information or to see what the experts say, click HERE.

