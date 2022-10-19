Stormont Vail Emporia clinic quickly rolls past Pack the Pantry goal

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s Cotton O’Neil clinic in Emporia has quickly rolled past its goal to Pack the Pantry and help the community.

Stormont Vail Health says that the Cotton O’Neil Emporia Clinic will Pack the Pantry to benefit the community - and it has quickly rolled past its goal.

Stormont Vail noted that Alicia Criger, Rn, Care Manager in Emporia, has organized the challenge at the clinic. The event will feed into a larger community Pack the Pantry event. It said the community effort is now in its 21st year with multiple food drop areas around Emporia. Businesses or groups can also hold internal campaigns. Criger has organized the clinic’s event for four years now.

“The initial goal I set for the clinic was 200 food items. We surpassed that so the new goal was 1,000 food items. We have already surpassed that goal,” Criger said. “At this time, we have over 1,100 food items donated! The sky is the limit! I have called the radio station and told them to be prepared for a very large donation.”

Criger indicated that the clinic drive started in September and will close on Thursday, Oct. 20, when the items are picked up. All food items will be donated to Emporia High School, Emporia State University and the Salvation Army.

Stormont Vail said Criger has made the drive a fun and friendly competition between the floors of the clinic. Taco Tuesdays also encourage the team to donate items to make tacos and “meating the needs” to spring protein items like nuts, beans and peanut butter.

The health network also said Criger awards prizes, creates food hunger word searches and provides education about food insecurity and its impact on health.

“I always try to focus outward and help try to meet the needs of others that are not as fortunate as myself. This is a simple way that everyone can give even if it is one item which will benefit someone else in a large way,” Alicia says. “We take for granted having so many food choices in our homes and forget that many people in our community have to go without or do not have a choice of what they will be eating.

“I have seen over the years when we do this and other outward projects it helps boost morale in our clinic as well, it is a win-win situation,” she concluded.

Stormont Vail said it wants to thank Alicia and the Emporia clinic team for its efforts to take care of the community.

