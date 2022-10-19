SNCO Election Commissioner reminds voters of Early Voting options

By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell has reminded voters of their voting options as well as other information ahead of the November 8 general election.

Early voting at the Shawnee County Election Office will begin Monday, October 24th and will be available at the following times:

  • 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. October 24th - October 28th (Monday - Friday)
  • 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. October 31st - November 4th (Monday - Friday)
  • 8:00 a.m. to Noon - November 7th

The address of the Election Office is 3420 SW Van Buren St. but the entrance to the parking lot is southeast of the building and must be accessed from SW Croix St. (between Kansas Ave. & Topeka Blvd).

On election day, Tuesday, November 8th, voters must vote at their local neighborhood poll place.

Advance Mail ballots were mailed on Wednesday, October 19. Advance voters have the following options to return their mail ballots:

  • Return their ballot through the US Postal Service as soon as possible to ensure that it is postmarked by the November 8th deadline.
  • Return their ballot in person to the Shawnee County Election Office before 7:00 p.m. November 8th during Early Voting Hours.
  • Return their ballot in person to any Poll Place on Election Day before 7:00 p.m.

To check your Voter Registration and request an Advance ballot, click here.

