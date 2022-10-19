Shawnee Co. to close 46th, Hodges intersection for construction

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The intersection of NW 46th St. and Hodges Rd. will close on Wednesday for construction.

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 19, Shawnee County says the Public Works Department will close the intersection of NW 46th St. and Hodges Rd.

The County noted that the work will involve asphalt placement and will improve the horizontal and vertical geometrics on Hodges Rd. at the intersection.

According to the County, the intersection is expected to be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for the next two to three days, weather permitting.

The County has warned drivers to follow all warning signs and to be alert to all workers and equipment in and around the work zone. There will be no signed detour provided, but advanced signage will be in place.

