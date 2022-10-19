Manhattan man already behind bars listed as suspect in stabbing

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man already behind bars has now been accused of a previous stabbing.

The Riley Co. Police Department says that just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, officials were called to the 400 block of Leavenworth St. with reports of an aggravated battery.

When officers arrived, they said a 34-year-old man reported that he had been stabbed, however, the date and location of this crime were not disclosed.

RCPD noted that Jarman Morgan, 45, of Manhattan, who is already behind bars, was listed as the suspect.

