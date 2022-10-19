Parade celebrates veteran’s 104th birthday

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A parade hosted by the Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association (PAFRA) at the Topeka VA Community Living Center celebrated veteran Fanny Hand’s 104th birthday. The parade included classic cars, motorcycles, law enforcement and rodeo riders.

Fanny Hand is an Army veteran who enlisted in 1945 in Fort Benning Georgia. She packed parachutes, was part of the secretary pool and worked in the Pentagon. Following the Army, she graduated from Washburn University and became a school teacher. Hand taught in several one room schoolhouses and taught the first through the eighth grade.

“To see folks come out... it really does mean so much for the veterans that live here,” Courtney Huhn, Medical Director for the Community Living Center, said. It really warms our hearts as their team that helps care for them to see that because we know how special they are, but it’s nice to know that others do too.”

PAFRA will be in Topeka Oct. 20-22 at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Their performances will honor first responders, military personnel and veterans. More information can be found here.

