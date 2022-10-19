Online auction opens for Helping Hands’ annual fundraiser Bone Appétit

FILE - Helping Hands Humane Society - Meet Peaches!
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The online auction has opened for Helping Hands Humane Society’s annual fundraiser Bone Appétit.

Helping Hands Humane Society says Bone Appétit 2022 will be held at the Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta on Saturday, Oct. 22. It said event check-in will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6, followed by award presentations, a shelter update and live auction. Indigo Jazz from Kansas City will also perform a set.

HHHS noted that supporters do not have to be in attendance to participate in the fundraiser. Everyone can bid on silent auction items online, however, only those at the venue will be able to bid on live auction items. The online auction brings in thousands which support the shelter’s mission - not only to help lost and homeless pets in need but also to provide resources and services to families in the community who may struggle financially.

“We can’t wait to celebrate the human-animal bond with our supporters this year at Bone Appétit,” says Grace Clinton, Director of Philanthropy. “We have some amazing auction items to offer thanks to donations from many local businesses and generous community members. Our goal for this event is to raise $100,000 for pets and people in our community. Since opening our Community Clinic this year, we have been able to help more people and animals than ever before; we want to show everyone the fantastic work their dollars have made possible and inspire them to continue giving so we can continue to grow as a resource center.”

Items won during the event can be picked up from the shelter between 1 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, and 1 and 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 and Tuesday, Oct. 25.

To register to bid at the event website, click HERE. Most items are already available for bidding and more will be revealed as the event nears. All online bids will close at 8 p.m. on Oct. 22.

