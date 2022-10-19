One rushed to Lawrence hospital after morning water rescue call

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was rushed to a Lawrence hospital after they were found during a morning water rescue call.

The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials were called to the area of 200 Indiana St. - Burcham Park - with reports of a person in the water.

Responding officers said they found one person in crisis, wet and cold, but they had already been able to crawl out of the Kansas River on their own.

LPD noted that the person was rushed to the hospital by Lawrence Douglas Co. Fire and Medical for evaluation.

