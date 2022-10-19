No. 12 Washburn sweeps Emporia State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part two of the Turnpike Tussle went down volleyball style Tuesday night against Emporia State and it’s Washburn claiming the sweep, 3-0.

The ‘Bods won 25-12, 25-23, 25-14 and led in every major statistical category.

Kealy Kiviniemi led all players with nine kills, while Sophie McMullen had seven while Corinna McMullen led all players with 31 assists.

Washburn moves to 18-4, while Emporia State falls to 4-19.

