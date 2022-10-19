Nearly $2.4 million awarded to Kansas law enforcement to prevent crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost $2.4 million has been awarded to law enforcement agencies around the Sunflower State to help prevent crime.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, nearly $2.4 million has been awarded to 27 law enforcement agencies in the Sunflower State to strengthen law enforcement, prevent crime and support victims.

“I commend the men and women of Kansas who uphold our laws and keep our communities safe,” Gov. Kelly said. “These grants will provide our law enforcement officers and criminal justice agencies with the resources they need to fight crime and support victims.”

Kelly noted that the funds came from the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program.

The Governor indicated that the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council oversees the federal funds made available through the U.S. Department of Justice. She said the KCJCC membership includes herself, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Corrections, the Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Kelly said a total of $2,379,652 was awarded to the Kansas agencies:

County Organization Award Butler Augusta Department of Public Safety $32,100 Coffey Coffey County Sheriff’s Office $58,000 Douglas Douglas County Sheriff’s Office $37,777 Douglas Kansas Holistic Defenders (Social Impact Fund) $56,947 Douglas The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center $35,044 Ellis Northwest Kansas Community Corrections $114,045 Graham Graham County Sheriff’s Office $103,808 Gray Gray County Sheriff’s Office $214,223 Johnson Gardner Police Department $12,876 Johnson Merriam Police Department $82,500 Johnson Spring Hill Police Department $30,178 Leavenworth Basehor Police Department $83,242 Leavenworth Brothers In Blue Reentry $198,749 Lyon 5th Judicial District Community Corrections $43,212 Marshall Marysville Police Department $46,368 Meade Meade County Sheriff’s Office $80,387 Mitchell Mitchell County $64,193 Morris Council Grove Police Department $36,000 Pratt Pratt Police Department $56,940 Rush Rush County Sheriff’s Office $136,957 Saline 28th Judicial District Community Corrections $23,375 Sedgwick Park City Police Department $76,800 Shawnee Kansas Department of Corrections $117,403 Shawnee Kansas Judicial Branch $151,886 Shawnee National Alliance on Mental Illness Kansas $129,285 Wyandotte Avenue of Life $193,536 Wyandotte Village Initiative $163,821

