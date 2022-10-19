Nearly $2.4 million awarded to Kansas law enforcement to prevent crime
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost $2.4 million has been awarded to law enforcement agencies around the Sunflower State to help prevent crime.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, nearly $2.4 million has been awarded to 27 law enforcement agencies in the Sunflower State to strengthen law enforcement, prevent crime and support victims.
“I commend the men and women of Kansas who uphold our laws and keep our communities safe,” Gov. Kelly said. “These grants will provide our law enforcement officers and criminal justice agencies with the resources they need to fight crime and support victims.”
Kelly noted that the funds came from the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program.
The Governor indicated that the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council oversees the federal funds made available through the U.S. Department of Justice. She said the KCJCC membership includes herself, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Corrections, the Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Kelly said a total of $2,379,652 was awarded to the Kansas agencies:
|County
|Organization
|Award
|Butler
|Augusta Department of Public Safety
|$32,100
|Coffey
|Coffey County Sheriff’s Office
|$58,000
|Douglas
|Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
|$37,777
|Douglas
|Kansas Holistic Defenders (Social Impact Fund)
|$56,947
|Douglas
|The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center
|$35,044
|Ellis
|Northwest Kansas Community Corrections
|$114,045
|Graham
|Graham County Sheriff’s Office
|$103,808
|Gray
|Gray County Sheriff’s Office
|$214,223
|Johnson
|Gardner Police Department
|$12,876
|Johnson
|Merriam Police Department
|$82,500
|Johnson
|Spring Hill Police Department
|$30,178
|Leavenworth
|Basehor Police Department
|$83,242
|Leavenworth
|Brothers In Blue Reentry
|$198,749
|Lyon
|5th Judicial District Community Corrections
|$43,212
|Marshall
|Marysville Police Department
|$46,368
|Meade
|Meade County Sheriff’s Office
|$80,387
|Mitchell
|Mitchell County
|$64,193
|Morris
|Council Grove Police Department
|$36,000
|Pratt
|Pratt Police Department
|$56,940
|Rush
|Rush County Sheriff’s Office
|$136,957
|Saline
|28th Judicial District Community Corrections
|$23,375
|Sedgwick
|Park City Police Department
|$76,800
|Shawnee
|Kansas Department of Corrections
|$117,403
|Shawnee
|Kansas Judicial Branch
|$151,886
|Shawnee
|National Alliance on Mental Illness Kansas
|$129,285
|Wyandotte
|Avenue of Life
|$193,536
|Wyandotte
|Village Initiative
|$163,821
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.