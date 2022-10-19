Nearly $2.4 million awarded to Kansas law enforcement to prevent crime

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 19, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost $2.4 million has been awarded to law enforcement agencies around the Sunflower State to help prevent crime.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, nearly $2.4 million has been awarded to 27 law enforcement agencies in the Sunflower State to strengthen law enforcement, prevent crime and support victims.

“I commend the men and women of Kansas who uphold our laws and keep our communities safe,” Gov. Kelly said. “These grants will provide our law enforcement officers and criminal justice agencies with the resources they need to fight crime and support victims.”

Kelly noted that the funds came from the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program.

The Governor indicated that the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council oversees the federal funds made available through the U.S. Department of Justice. She said the KCJCC membership includes herself, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Corrections, the Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Kelly said a total of $2,379,652 was awarded to the Kansas agencies:

CountyOrganizationAward
ButlerAugusta Department of Public Safety$32,100
CoffeyCoffey County Sheriff’s Office $58,000
DouglasDouglas County Sheriff’s Office$37,777
DouglasKansas Holistic Defenders (Social Impact Fund)$56,947
DouglasThe Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center$35,044
EllisNorthwest Kansas Community Corrections$114,045
GrahamGraham County Sheriff’s Office$103,808
GrayGray County Sheriff’s Office$214,223
JohnsonGardner Police Department$12,876
JohnsonMerriam Police Department$82,500
JohnsonSpring Hill Police Department$30,178
Leavenworth Basehor Police Department$83,242
LeavenworthBrothers In Blue Reentry$198,749
Lyon5th Judicial District Community Corrections$43,212
MarshallMarysville Police Department$46,368
MeadeMeade County Sheriff’s Office$80,387
MitchellMitchell County$64,193
MorrisCouncil Grove Police Department$36,000
PrattPratt Police Department$56,940
RushRush County Sheriff’s Office$136,957
Saline28th Judicial District Community Corrections$23,375
SedgwickPark City Police Department$76,800
ShawneeKansas Department of Corrections$117,403
ShawneeKansas Judicial Branch$151,886
ShawneeNational Alliance on Mental Illness Kansas$129,285
WyandotteAvenue of Life$193,536
WyandotteVillage Initiative$163,821

